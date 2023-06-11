1. Muslim expats can now sponsor 2 wives at the same time
Applicant must meet prerequisites, including marriage contracts attested in Arabic
2. Going to Dubai Airport Terminal 1? You can’t pick up passengers at the entrance
Visitors must now only use the car park. Here are the parking rates at the airport
3. Philippines: Two public holidays coming up this June
Another long weekend is coming up in the Philippines, with a second holiday set before the month of June is out
4. Watch: Dh3,000 fine for blocking emergency vehicles in UAE
30-day vehicle impoundment, 6 traffic points as well for motorists who don’t give way
5. UAE: Sushi, unlimited breakfast, thali, new menus…
Try out a smash burger inspired taco or enjoy dim sum while creating art…