RTA urges motorists to use its app for all parking services to earn points

Dubai: Pay parking fines and get rewarded with royalty points for Nol card and shopping, announced the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Wednesday.

The RTA says that drivers or motorists can now earn loyalty points on Nol Plus cards by paying parking fees through RTA Dubai app.

Users of the RTA app can earn and utilise their loyalty points in the form of balance added to Nol cards or discounts on e-Vouchers usable at a variety of cafés, restaurants and other entertainment or shopping outlets to add more pleasure to nol Plus users.

According to a RTA statement, the initiative is aimed to deliver better services to parking users and enhance the smart transformation of Dubai. It reflects RTA’s commitment to maximise the happiness of customers, be it residents, visitors or tourists descending on the city from all over the world.

Through this initiative, RTA seeks to encourage parking users to use the parking account to pay parking fees. Customers can recharge their parking accounts through Nol card, mPay or ePay.

The underlying objective of linking loyalty points with this smart payment of parking fees is to encourage the public to use the smart apps and benefit from features provided such as saving surcharges associated with other payment modes, detecting vacant parking slots, and obtaining a record of past transactions.