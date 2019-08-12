Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi: The political leader of India during the Indian independence movement, Gandhi died in 1948. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Dubai/Abu Dhabi: A new statue of Mahatma Gandhi will be unveiled at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Thursday as part of the 73rd Indian Independence Day celebrations.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri will unveil the statue of India’s ‘Father of the Nation’, which has been commissioned to mark the 150th anniversary of his birth, the mission confirmed to Gulf News on Monday.

Prior to that, the envoy will hoist the national flag at 8am.

In Dubai, the Indian Consulate will begin the celebrations at 8am. Consul General of India Vipul will hoist the national flag at 8.30am.