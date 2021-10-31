Abu Dhabi: From today onwards, people attending events and exhibitions in Abu Dhabi will have to present a negative PCR test result with 96-hour validity along with their Al Hosn Green Pass.
The updated entry requirement was announced by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic; previously, attendees had to present negative PCR test results with 48-hour validity.
In a social media alert, the authority added that “attendees must also commit to wearing face masks”, and that the new requirement apply to events organised in the business, entertainment and sport sectors.
Easing restrictions
The update, which is essentially an easing of earlier restrictions, comes as the UAE makes strides against the COVID-19 pandemic, with less than 100 new cases reported daily over the last two weeks.