Abu Dhabi: Individuals visiting inpatients at Abu Dhabi’s public health facilities must now present a negative COVID-19 PCR test report issued within the past 24 hours.
On a social media post, public health provider Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said this new requirement has been implemented to ensure the safety of patients and visitors.
“For your safety and for theirs, and as per the guidelines issued by the Department of Health (DoH), the following procedures for inpatient visits are now in effect. Visitors must present a negative result for a PCR [COVID-19] test issued within 24 hours,” the Seha statement said.
Only those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, with proof on the Al Hosn app, are exempted from having to present the PCR test result.