Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) issued protocols for the nationwide celebrations of the Commemoration Day and the 50th National Day.
The authority said only vaccinated people of all age groups will ne allowed to attend national celebrations.
The protocols include a negative PCR test conducted within 96 hours of the activity for those wishing to attend national celebrations. The authority allowed an 80 per cent attendance capacity for celebrations. Attendants must wear facemasks and keep a 1.5 metre distance between one another.
The celebration protocols were announced on Tuesday during NCEMA’s weekly media briefing
According to Bloomberg COVID Resilience Ranking for October, the UAE has ranked third globally and first regionally in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, reflecting the efficiency of its leading model of crisis management.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention has recently authorised the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years.
The authorisation of the vaccine for 5-11 years’ group is concrete proof of the efficacy of the vaccine based on the results of clinical studies and rigorous assessment by the healthcare sector to ensure community immunity for all age groups.