Abu Dhabi His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday attended a ceremony marking the graduation of the first batch of graduates from the UAE’s National Experts Programme.

The programme was launched in January 2019 with an aim to establish a rich base of national expertise to drive the country’s development and shape the future of various sectors.

Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and General Supervisor of the programme, gave a detailed presentation on the mentorship programme and its goals.

He said the graduates were trained and equipped with the needful skills within four main clusters, including Social Development, Economic Development, Infrastructure and Environment, and Security and International Affairs.

The ceremony included a presentation of the graduation projects.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid said: “We have national competencies and we pin much hope on them over the next phase to press ahead with our journey of achievements. With its citizens, the UAE is today stronger than ever, and more renewed and optimistic about the future.”

He added: “The past experiences by Emirati men and women have built the country’s foundation and structure. Today, we have a new, entrepreneurial and creative generation who serve as role models for their counterparts in various fields.”

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid praised the efforts of the programme’s graduates as is reflected through the innovative and qualitative projects that were presented. “We want the Emirati youth to lead and take responsibility for preserving the legacy of the late Shaikh Zayed and his brothers, and build a solid base of knowledge to rely on, in our path towards the UAE Centennial 2071,” he stressed.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed expressed his delight with the graduation of the first batch of the Experts Programme, and said: “I am very happy to see this elite group of young Emiratis, who are full of enthusiasm and ambition. They form a new building block in establishing a network of national expertise who will drive the nation’s development in different fields.”

The human element represents our real wealth and therefore, we invest in building human resources capable of leading development and dealing with the future,” he said.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed congratulated the graduates and wished them success in serving their country, each in his respective field, looking forward to see them work hard to form a nucleus of a network of pioneers expanding over the coming years to provide various sectors with national consulting expertise.