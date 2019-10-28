Dubai

Firoz Husaini and Mustafa Firoz, owners of ‘My Perfumes’, have received the 10-year Gold Card residency visa.

Since 1993, they have traded in oriental, French and local scents, with their own manufacturing units.

Husaini, the founder and chairman of the group, said: “This decision endorsed my commitment and love for the nation. Having spent more than 40 years in this country, I already felt an integral bond with the culture and had long term friendships with the local dignitaries.”

Firoz, the managing director of the group, said: “This is my home for as long as I can remember and the [Gold Card] visa felt like a very natural transition and increased the comfort level, boosting investment confidence and commitment to the region.”