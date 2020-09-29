Dubai: In past week there was 6,643 positive cases been detected out of nearly half a million tests, whici is equivalent to 1% announced UAE in a breifing on Tuesday.
The percentage of positive cases was of 62% males and 38% females. While 58% of cases are between the age of 25 and 44, and the mortality rate has increased from 0.1% to 0.3%
In the breifing a close contact was defined as the person who has been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case for a minimum of 15 minutes and a proximity of less than 2 meters.