Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, has warned its customers against fraudulent social media messages, text messages, and phone calls claiming that they have won major cash prizes in any of the company’s promotions.

It strongly urged its customers to ignore the scammers, adding that the company only communicates with the winners through its official phone numbers to inform them of their prizes.

The company also maintained that it would never ask its customers to disclose their personal data such as personal identification number or bank account details or instruct them to pay any fee to receive the prize. When in doubt, customers can check the list of winners by visiting the nearest Al Ansari Exchange branch, calling customer service at 600546000, or checking the website www.alansariexchange.com and its official social network channels.

Mohammad Bitar, Deputy General Manager, Al Ansari Exchange said: “We are fully committed to combat fraudulent activities done via messages or phone calls by implementing public awareness drives to inform and educate our customers about how to effectively handle such situations. We urge them not to respond to these scams and report them immediately to the proper authorities.”

Al Ansari Exchange issued the warning after a number of people have reportedly received scam messages or fraudulent calls. The impostors would promise them large cash prizes and ask for their personal and bank account information, which can then be used to steal their money. The scammers would also ask their victims not to inform anyone about the details of their winning on the pretext of maintaining confidentiality and privacy. Others would also ask their targets to send money to a certain address before they could claim the cash prize.