Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday honoured Dr. Ahmed Omar Hashem, former president of Al Azhar University, as the 'Islamic Personality of Dubai International Quran Award' during the 26th edition of the Dubai International Quran Award competition.
Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Omar Hashem received the honour on behalf of his father, during the honouring ceremony of the winners of the award at Al Wasl Plaza in the Centre of Expo City Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed also honoured the top 10 winners of the award and the members of the award’s organising committee.
Dr. Al Hashem was named the Islamic Personality of the Dubai International Quran Award during a news conference held two days ago, in the presence of Ibrahim Bu Melha, Chairman of the Award Organising Committee, and other committee members.