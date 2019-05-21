Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed with members of the UAE media. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, affirmed the vital role played by the media in the progress and development of the country.

The UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, views the media of all kinds as a key partner in the comprehensive national development system and provides him with full support for his role in society.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed met with media leaders and editors of local newspapers and senior officials of Arab and international media organizations working in the UAE, accompanied by Dr. Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of the National Media Council.