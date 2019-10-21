UAE has succeeded in shifting people of determination towards empowerment

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a delegation of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination at Al Bahr Palace Majlis, on Monday.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his pride in the achievements made by people of determination, as well as in their hard work, dedication and productivity, and their desire to prove their abilities and skills and their determination to serve their country.

He underlined the UAE leadership’s keenness to provide the highest international standards of services and efficient rehabilitation programmes for people of determination.

Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE has succeeded in shifting people of determination to the phase of empowerment and integration into mainstream society, thus ensuring they enjoy a dignified life and their full rights.