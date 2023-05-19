1. From selling scraps in the Philippines to owning three restaurants in the UAE

UAE expatriate Jenny Raet-Segalowitz shares how much it cost her to start a restaurant.

Read more ➜

2. 23-year-old Russian expat runs AI property portal making $1 million every month

How Artificial Intelligence is used to help investors choose profitable properties in UAE

Read more ➜

3. Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Maktoum visit Emirates headquarters

They also briefly attended the graduation of 120 new Emirates cabin crew.

Read more ➜

4. Watch Nidhi Razdan: Here is Modi's strategy for a BJP victory in India next year

Mega rallies, mass reach-out, big ticket projects lined up before 2024 general elections

Read more ➜

5. Sharjah Police arrest taxi driver for harassing two minor girls

Parents urged to protect children and not leave them without supervision

Read more ➜