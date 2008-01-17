Abu Dhabi: The Labour Ministry is set to hold dialogue between countries on labour issues.

Two important conferences will be hosted back-to-back by the ministry in Abu Dhabi next week.

The Ministerial Consultations on Contractual Labour for Countries of Origin and Destination in Asia will be held on January 21 and 22 and the second Gulf Forum on Temporary Contractual Labour will be held on January 23 and 24. Both conferences will take place at Emirates Palace.

Yousuf Abdul Gani, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour (MoL) said, "The UAE will cement its commitment to formulating a well defined framework to manage effectively the cycle of contractual labour and enhance labour circumstances in the region .... The teams are comprehensively addressing organisational, logistical and media details."