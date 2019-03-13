Focus on healthy upbringing and encouragement to children to overcome difficulties

Dubai: The Ministry of Community Development is marking Emirati Children’s Day with 18 activities and initiatives to be hosted by community development centres of the ministry targeting children, people of determination and school students.

Eman Hareb, Director of Social Protection Department at the Ministry of Community Development, said the ministry’s celebration comes in response to the directives of Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation to celebrate the Emirati Children’s Day on March 15 each year coinciding with the UAE signing the International Childhood Convention and issuance of the Federal Law No. (13) of 2016 Concerning Child Rights Law “Wadeema”.

She said: “The celebrations convey the developmental efforts in relation to social protection and care that are provided by the ministry to families and childhood in order to ensure a healthy upbringing and encouraging children throughout their childhood to overcome difficulties especially when he/she are exposed to financial, modern and advanced technologies.

List of activities:

Kalba: Press writing and reports, competitions and successful stories in the media to be presented by Jamila Al Zaabi for Fatma Bint Abdul Malik school students.

Fujairah: Sports activities and traditional games by the volunteering happiest people team, targeting early intervention children, nurseries and kindergartens.

Jumeirah, Dubai: Wishes board and gifts for Emirati children. The event will be participated by American Creative School and Emarat.

Sharjah: Four activities, including a reading session for senior Emiratis about tolerance and the Late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, planting Alghaf tolerance tree with nursery students and senior Emiratis, distribution of gifts among nursery students, sand colouring workshop in cooperation with Al Falah School and senior Emirati visitors.

Ajman: Four activities to enhance positive and healthy childhood: story telling (Shaikha Mariam Bint Saqr Al Qasimi), awareness stories for children about bullying and harassment through cartoon characters, success stories in media (Majid Al Murr, youngest announcer) and a variety of competitions addressed to children aged 8-9.

Ras Al Khaimah: Entertainment, cultural and social activities that introduce different cultures, Emirati culture and traditions; kitchens around the world, traditional dances, clothes festival and games. The activities will be organised at Al Qawasim Corniche in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, Services Department and Tourism Authority in Ras Al Khaimah.

JULPHAR: In cooperation with Al Qassimyia School for Primary Education, this centre will hold “Let them express their wishes” workshop, football match for children, workshop about environment in cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah Municipality.

Dibba: Sports games for boys and girls of determination, football or volleyball match in cooperation with People of Determination Centre in Dibba, Inshirah Nursery and Kindergarten.

Khor Fakkan: Football games for people of determination, free studio in cooperation with Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and Khorfakkan School.