Ajman: The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) has organised the third lecture under the ‘Neighbourhood Majlis’ initiative, aimed at promoting awareness of the upcoming Federal National Council (FNC) elections, and culture of political participation in the community.

Highlight the parliamentary accomplishments made over the past 50 years, the lecture titled ‘Future Prospects for Women in Parliamentary Work’, was held in collaboration with the Citizens Affairs Office at the Rulers Court of the Government of Ajman on Thursday at Emirates Hospitality Centre Ajman.

It featured Dr. Ahmed Al Mansouri, expert in International Law and International Relations, who focused on two key topics: the UAE’s role as an exceptional role model in women’s empowerment, and the UAE’s international standing in terms of women’s empowerment.

Neighbourhood Majlis

Sami Mohammed bin Adi, assistant undersecretary for Support Services Sector at the MFNCA, noted the ‘Neighbourhood Majlis’ initiative is aimed at promoting political awareness among all members of the UAE community to encourage effective participation in the upcoming FNC elections.

He said: “This, in turn, is a pillar of the political development process in the country, engaging members of the community in efforts to serve and advance the Emirates, and driving more development and prosperity.”

“It sheds light on the effective contributions women have made towards meeting the aspirations and directions of our wise leadership to cement the UAE’s position on the world stage, and to fulfil its vision for the country’s centennial,” bin Adi added.

Empowering women

Dr. Al Mansouri spoke about the achievements of the UAE in empowering women, especially in the parliamentary field. He highlighted the historic decision of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2019 to increase women’s representation in the Federal National Council to 50 per cent.

The lecturer also indicated that the UAE is the first country in the GCC and second in the Arab world to launch a national strategy for empowering women. He said: “The leadership has provided Emirati women with the expertise and skills they need to play an active part in the UAE’s development and prosperity. They represent half of the FNC – to be involved in the national decision-making process, actively discussing the issues of concern to the country and its citizens and finding appropriate solutions for them.”