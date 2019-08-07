Dubai: The Ministry of Community Development distributed clothes and Eidiya to needy families as part of its ‘We are Your Family’ Eid Al Adha initiative.

A ministry team visited several areas such Al Mughaidr in Kalba and Al Qarraya in Fujairah and distributed clothes and gifts to needy families, senior Emiratis and people of determination. The initiative is implemented in all social development centres and aims to provide needy people, especially widows, divorced women, orphans, people of determination and senior Emiratis, with Eid provisions in cooperation with the ministry’s partners and philanthropists.