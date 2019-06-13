Workers at a road project in Abu Dhabi. The midday break aims to prevent labourers from toiling under direct sunlight between 12.30 and 3pm. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced the Midday Break for workers in UAE, preventing any sort of duty under direct sunlight between 12:30 - 15:00 for three months from June 15th to September 15th, the ministry said in a statement sent to Gulf News.

Issued by Nasser Bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization, the annual decision stipulates that employers should not allow outdoor staff to work after 12:30 pm and the work must not be resumed before 15:00.

Employers should also provide field workers with shaded areas during their rest.

The decision states that daily working hours in morning and/or evening shifts shall not exceed eight hours. Any additional working hour shall be deemed an overtime, for which the worker shall be paid in accordance with the provisions of the law on regulation of labour relations.

Violators will be fined Dh5,000 per person found working during the break hours, up to a maximum Dh50,000 if the case involves a large number of workers. The company will be downgraded with considerations of temporally stopping its right to function.

For exceptional cases which require work continuation during those periods for technical reasons, employers must supply workers with all facilities that cater to their health, including first aid, air-conditioners, sunshades and cold water.

As per the decision, if an inspector found and documented any violation with evidences (photos), the violating facility will be fined. However, the facility shall be entitled to lodge a complaint within 30 days of the fine by submitting a challenge application accompanied by documents to be examined by a special committee for final decision.