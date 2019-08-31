'Letter of the New Season' has six important messages for Emiratis and UAE residents

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: Twtter

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday shared some tips to officials, ministers and leaders.

Addressing Emiratis and UAE residents, Sheikh Mohammad published six important messages titled “The Letter of the New Season”, on his twitter page.

The letter reads:

"Brothers and sisters, on the advent of a new season of achievements in our country, I would like to share some messages (tips) with you.

First:

"The right place for officials, ministers and leaders is the field. We need to see them amongst students and teachers; in the markets among traders and investors.

"We want to hear they are among farmers and at the ports of fishermen, with widows and mothers, senior citizens and with patients, in hospitals and among doctors and staff.

"We want to see them there and hear them from there, not in conference rooms or forums that have increased and consumed resources and energies.

"We are a government of achievements, not a government of lectures. We are a team of accomplishers not a team of preachers.

Second:

"Messing around and stirring up chaos on social media waste achievements for which thousands of teams worked so hard to realize. The reputation of the UAE is a red line and not to be used by anyone who wants to get more followers.

"We have the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which is concerned with managing our external affairs, speaking on our behalf and expressing our positions in relation to the UAE’s foreign policy.

"Amongst its core functions is also to maintain the country’s credibility with the countries and peoples of the world and its reputation built over the past 48 years."

"We will not allow a group of Twitter users to mess with Zayed's legacy of credibility, love and respect for people. The good image of the UAE and the Emirati must remain as bright as Zayed wanted and built.

Third:

"We have noticed growing complaints with regard to Emiratization and we do hear it. The level of people’s satisfaction when dealing with officials has also declined. We are observing that.

"Providing jobs for Emiratis was and will remain a top priority. Like other states in the East and West, we will closely follow up this issue and will hold accountable those negligent — and there will be new decisions as well.

Fourth:

"Economic figures are in progress, our competitiveness is improving and our foreign trade is increasing. However, we are not moving according to the average economic rates.

"We are a country seeking to make economic leaps that save. In the coming period, we need to do quality projects and exceptional ideas to advance our economy forward.

"Real estate projects need to be revamped to bring added value to the national economy and so as to not to become a burden and a source of imbalance in our economic process."

Fifth:

"We said it many times and for all — that governments existed to serve the people. Unfortunately, people’s requests do increase on TV programs and other means of communication.

"Unfortunately, some officials do not have the nerve to deal with their demands or even respond to their questions. I know there are challenges, but dodging will not solve them.

The entity that is afraid to face people is indeed an institution that has lost its self-confidence.

I ask everyone to respect any caller on live streaming or communication means — and to reply and solve his/her issues. Enormous resources will be useless if we don’t have big hearts, an open-minded attitude and a good conduct.

Sixth:

I say to everyone — be optimistic. The next is better and greater. We are one of the readiest countries for the future and we are the most competitive country in the region. We are the fastest growing country in the number of projects.

"We are the most advanced state in government management and we are the best country in adopting future technology.