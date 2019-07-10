Seven-year-old Emirati girl meets football legend Lionel Messi Image Credit: Supplied

Also in this package RAKBank’s Q1 net profit up 31.7% to Dh270.2m

It is a dream come true for this young Emirati girl.

Shahad Ibrahim Hasan Alhosani, a seven-year-old Emirati who has a passion for football and an admiration for football legend Lionel Messi, has won the opportunity of a lifetime.

The Priceless Experience was made possible for her through a competition for applicants of Mastercard Credit Card from RAKBANK. The competition was hosted on RAKBANK’s Social Media platforms.

Shahad won the grand prize — a Priceless Experience to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between FC Barcelona and Manchester United, where she became the first Emirati girl mascot ever to walk with the legend Lionel Messi.

Mastercard is the official sponsor of UEFA Champions League.

Shahad’s mother entered her into the RAKBANK Social Media competition where she shared a short video clip of Shahad celebrating her goal scoring moment.

As part of the experience, Shahad walked alongside the FC Barcelona team at Camp Nou stadium in Spain, one of the most iconic football stadiums in the world.

A huge fan of the FC Barcelona superstar, Shahad was the first young Emirati girl ever to win such a spectacular prize, and was star struck upon meeting her idol. Adding further excitement for her, Messi went on to score two magnificent goals and led his team to a 3-0 victory.

“I never thought I would ever be able to meet Messi in my life. He’s the best footballer in the world and I could not be happier to be able to meet my hero. I want to thank Mastercard and RAKBANK for making this happen. This is the best gift I’ve ever received and I will always remember it,” said Alhosani on her experience.