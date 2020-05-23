Fire broke out in Al Bidya area shortly after midday on Saturday

A picture of the burnt house from which the man was rescued Image Credit: Supplied

Fujairah: A man trappeed inside a burning house in Fujairah was rescued by the emirate’s Civil Defence teams on Saturday.

Police received a call at 12.20pm to report the incident in the Al Bidya area.

Emergency services immediately rushed to the scene and evacuated the residents but one of them was reported missing.

Rescue teams entered the house and found the man.

He was carried out unharmed and handed over to paramedics.

“He was fine and managed to escape the blaze unharmed,” said a Civil Defence spokesperson.

The fire gutted the bedroom and hallway of the house and black smoke was seen billowing out of the property.

Firefighters controlled the blaze and carried out cooling operations.

“The case was handed over to police forensic experts to determine the cause of the fire,” said a Civil Defence official.

Civil Defence urged residents to ensure that fire detectors and alarms were fitted and functioning.