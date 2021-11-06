Fujairah: The Fujairah Police have found the body of an Emirati man who was swept away by the waters of Wadi Sidr in Fujairah on Friday.
Fujairah Police said today that the floods that hit Fujairah yesterday caused the death of the 65-year-old citizen from Wadi Al-Sidr, after he was swept away by the waters of Wadi Al-Sidr while crossing it in his car .
Fujairah Police were able to find him and retrieve his body from the Al Hillah area.
They said the deceased, who was leaving his farm during the rains, was crossing the valley in his car when he was swept away.
The police have urged residents to keep away from valleys and mountains during heavy rainfall. They said the public should follow all instructions issued by police and the Ministry of Interior during rains.