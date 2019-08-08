Three Bangladeshis and a Brit also awarded in latest round of visas issued

Adeeb Ahamed receives the coveted Gold Card from Colonel Mohammad Ahmad Al Hamli, Deputy Director, Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Adeeb Ahamed, managing director of Lulu Financial Group and Twenty14 Holdings, was awarded a ten-year UAE Gold Card by UAE authorities on Thursday.

“It is a great privilege to receive the Gold Card and is a further recognition of our efforts in the financial services and hospitality industry,” he said. “We are forever grateful to the visionary rulers of the UAE for their wise leadership that has transformed the country into an inspiring global community that presents great opportunity to follow dreams and realise them,” he added.

Ahamed received his visa at the office of Colonel Mohammed Ahmed Al Hamli, Deputy Director, Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in Abu Dhabi.

Originally from India, Ahamed is the managing director of LuLu Financial Group, which operates more than 185 branches across ten countries, with 73 of them in the UAE. He also heads Twenty14 Holdings, the leading hospitality investment firm that owns prestigious properties around the world, including the Scotland Yard in London, Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh in Scotland and the Steigenberger Hotel Business Bay in Dubai.

Ahamed is the son-in-law of M.A. Yusuf Ali, the chairman of Lulu Group, who was the first person to receive a Gold Card in Abu Dhabi, on June 3. A week later, Ali’s other son-in-law, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and managing director of VPS Healthcare, was also bestowed with the honour. All three businessmen got their visas separately for their own individual contributions to the UAE economy however.

Elsewhere, three Bangladeshi businessmen from the same family who were also granted ten-year visas this week. M. Oliur Rahman, vice-chairman of Al Haramain Group, received the honour alongside the company’s deputy managing director, M. Emadur Rahman, on August 6, just a few weeks after the group’s chairman and managing director M. Mahtabur Rahman got his visa on June 17.

Mahtabur and Oliur are brothers while Emadur is Mahtabur’s son.

“It is a rare feat and we are all honoured and privileged to receive this great honour,” said Mahtabur. “I don’t know how to express my feelings,” he added. “We shifted our business to the UAE from Saudi Arabia 38 years ago. Since then, our business thrived and today we are one of the luckiest families in this country.”

Haramain Group has diversified interests from banking and education to hospitality and health care and currently owns more than 20 businesses worldwide with more than 100 branches employing more than 1,000 people.

Meanwhile, British national Mahesh Dalamal, managing partner of Creative Zone, received a five-year visa on Thursday.

“I’m honoured to receive a long-term visa and sincerely thank the authorities in the UAE,” he said.