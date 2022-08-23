As parents and children put their summer vacations and travels behind them and gear up for the next academic year, LuLu has pulled out all the stops to offer one of the best back-to-school collections in the UAE. An array of special deals on learning essentials, gadgets, stationery and school supplies are up for grabs across LuLu Hypermarkets in the country as well as online at LuLuhypermarket.com .

From laptops, tablets, printers and computer accessories to school bags, lunchboxes and water bottles, LuLu offers premium brands and exclusive collections all under one roof. If you couldn’t update your child’s gadgets or do up their study to your heart’s content last year, this is your chance with a wide range of products available at affordable rates at this one-stop shopping destination.

So, what are you waiting for? Head to any of the LuLu Hypermarkets with your children to pick and choose all you need. You can rest assure that there would be no squabbles between you and your children this time as you wouldn’t have any problem finding a sturdy backpack or trolley that meets your high quality standards as well as to your child’s taste. Let them take their pick from a variety of themes such as Cocomelon, Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and more featuring their favourite characters, while you check out the warranty offers. The sales team in the bags section as well as agents at the customer service counter will be happy to provide you with all the details.

After zeroing in on the perfect lunchbox, water bottle and other essentials for this school year, hit the shoes section with your children, where leading brands such as Skechers, Eten, Lusso Bellini and Umbro are offering 25 per cent off on classic school shoes. What’s more, you don’t have to go anywhere else to get their PE shoes either. Discounts of up to 50 per cent are on offer on sports shoes from Skechers, Puma, Anta and Sports Inc.

LuLu is a supplier of uniforms for public schools in the UAE, so you can wrap up uniform shopping as well in one go.

And if you have been planning to buy an air-fryer or a multi-cooking pan to make things easier in the kitchen as school begins, you are in luck. LuLu has some great offers on cooking appliances such as a grill, juicer, microwave and more as it knows very well that every kitchen can use a bit of help during the busy school season.

Once that’s done, you can also stock up on high-quality and healthy on-the-go snacks to pack for school.