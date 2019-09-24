Early peek into the hottest deals, bundles and gizmos on opening day

A photo of shoppers at last year's edition of the Gitex Shopper 2018 in DWTC Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Good morning. We’re at the Dubai World Trade Centre to hunt for the best deals on electronics gear that may fit your needs (or wants) and budget.

It is the first day of Gitex Shopper. This mega electronics retail extravaganza runs for five days from Tuesday, September 24 till September 28, Saturday.

Free parking and more about Gitex

9.45am

For our very first update, free parking at the venue is already full.

Sheikh Saeed Hall is right next to the World Trade Centre Metro Station, so metro access is easy and we strongly suggest using the metro to get here.

This being the biggest physical retail marketplace for IT and consumer electronics devices in the Gulf region, it’s quite a challenge to cover everything in one go.

So here’s our plan: We’ll give you an early peek into best deals of the day, useful bundles, gizmos, and the hottest devices.

No, we’re not covering e-cigarettes here. It’s bad for you. Go hunt for it yourself.

Top 5 picks

So we’re giving you our top 5 picks for the following :

◦ Smartphones

◦ laptops

◦ tablets,

◦ audio devices,

◦ LED TV.

◦ Gaming gear

◦ maybe some e-scooters too.

Plus transpo and parking tips.