File photo: The joint-military exercise will showcase the expertise of the armed forces, their readiness, spirit and professionalism. Image Credit: Supplied

RAS AL KHAIMAH: The UAE Armed Forces on Saturday warned that loud noises — including those of helicopters, fighter planes, armored personnel carriers and speedboats — are expected in Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah as rehearsals for the 6th edition of Union Fortress begin in the emirate.

In a statement, the Armed Forces also warned against approaching the rehearsal site or taking pictures; with fishermen, boats and ships also prohibited from coming near the area at sea, for safety reasons.

Union Fortress showcases the expertise of the UAE Armed Forces, their readiness, spirit and professionalism in a number of different live-action battle scenarios.