Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid receives Eid Al Fitr greetings from tribesmen, senior officials, citizens and residents at Zabeel Palace. Also accepting greetings are Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad andShaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, yesterday received Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.

They exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings and extended their profound greetings to President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing him health and good luck to continue the march of giving, progress and development for the benefit of the country.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed received Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers: Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Shaikh Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla of Umm Al Quwain and Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed during an Eid Al Fitr reception at Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: WAM ■■Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, senior armed forces commanders, security officials as well as citizens and residents at Mushrif Palace. The well-wishers also conveyed their greetings to Shaikh Khalifa. Image Credit: WAM Dr Shaikh Sultan, Shaikh Ahmad Bin Sultan and Shaikh Abdullah Bin Salem Bin Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, receive Eid greetings at Al Badee Palace in Sharjah. Image Credit: WAM Shaikh Humaid of Ajman exchanges Eid greetings with shaikhs, senior officials and citizens. Image Credit: WAM Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla of Umm Al Quwain and Shaikh Rashid Bin Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, receive Eid greetings. Image Credit: WAM Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah exchanges Eid greetings with shaikhs, officials and citizens. Image Credit: WAM View gallery as list

Among those who attended the reception were Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Dr Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Shaikh Saif Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Shaikh Surour Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Shaikh Saeed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative.

Also present were Shaikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Shaikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

The reception was also attended by Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Shaikh Omar Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Shaikh Khalid Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, Shaikh Theyab Bin Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi, Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan along with a number of shaikhs and senior officials.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid also received greetings from shaikhs, ministers, officials, citizens and residents at Zabeel Palace in Dubai while Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed received greetings in Abu Dhabi.