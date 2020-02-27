The Ministry of Energy and Industry announces monthly prices in advance

The Ministry of Energy and Industry on Thursday announced fuel prices for the month of March, with prices set to go down compared to February.

The per-litre prices are Super 98 at 2.16, down from Dh2.24 last month and Special 95 at Dh2.04, also down from Dh2.12 in February. E PLus 91 will be priced at Dh1.97 per litre.

Diesel prices are at Dh2.25 down from Dh2.40 per litre.