The fuel prices for June have been announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry

Image Credit: Pixabay

The Ministry of Energy and Industry announced fuel prices for June. The prices include VAT.

The per-litre prices are Super 98 at Dh2.53 from Dh2.48 last month and Special 95 at Dh2.42 up from Dh2.34 in May. Diesel price has been fixed at Dh2.56, from Dh2.53 in May.

Oil prices slipped lower last week because of the escalation of tensions between China and the US on trade related issues. However, Opec cuts and US sanctions on fuel exports from Iran and Venezuela-supported crude meants the markets didn't decline further in prices.