Dubai: Mahzooz’s 105th Super Saturday draws witnessed 1,548 participants take home Dh1,829,200 in total prize money.
The Super Saturday draws saw as many as 33 participants matching four out of five numbers and sharing the second prize of Dh1,000,000, securing Dh30,303 each. 1,512 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.
The weekly raffle draw saw three participants equally share Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Dario and Lucille from the Philippines, and Hanna from Palestine. The winning raffle numbers were 25324911, 25022977 and 24867161 respectively.