Dubai: An Indian worker seeking compensation for being paralysed at work is unable to pursue his legal rights due to lack of funds.

Faisal Umar, a 39-year-old Indian labourer, was injured in July 2005 by a forklift driven by an unlicensed man, while working on site in Ajman for an engineering and construction company. Both Faisal's legs were crushed by the forklift, and he had to undergo surgery on both ankles.

After two major surgeries, Faisal was certified as 50 per cent disabled, with plates inside both legs and discharged in August 2005.

He struggled to live at the labour accommodation, in his present condition and was re-admitted to hospital in November 2005, with bone grafting and another plate inserted.

Brain clotting

Inadequate after-care treatment and movement at the labour accommodation resulted in damage to the internal plate in his leg. In June 2006, the doctors advised Faisal to return to India to get further treatment. With his passport withheld and no compensation in sight, Faisal lingered on at the accommodation.

Subsequent delays in resolving Faisal's situation resulted in clotting in the brain, and paralysis of his side. Faisal left the country in a wheelchair on Christmas Day 2006, escorted by George Paul, Jijee and C.P Mathew, volunteers from a Dubai-based Indian organisation, Valley of Love, (VoL), as well as his uncle Amshan.

Faisal received Dh16,500 as workmen's compensation from the company (Break-up: Dh3,000 was his security deposit that he had given the company, when he joined. The other Dh13, 500 was for the air-ticket, gratuity and compensation).

He tried to file a court case earlier, but could not as he did not have the required Dh7,500 court deposit. (As per court rules, 7.5 per cent of the claim must be deposited before the case can be filed.)

Faisal's lawyer Shamsudeen Karunagappally, who has the 'power of attorney' to fight the case on behalf of his client told Gulf News that he will only be able to move if the court fee is paid.

"We are going to file a case to get civil compensation. The case is filed when an individual gets injured or dies at worksite," said Karunagappally. "We are not charging professional fees from Faisal. The fee depends on the percentage of claim amount," he added.

Mitchell Garth, a VoL volunteer who has kept in touch with Faisal and his family in India said Faisal was due to undergo another operation at Trivandrum Medical College.

"I also checked with Amshan. He says the operation on the right limb for Faisal was successful, but the doctor said operations were necessary to reverse the partial paralysis."