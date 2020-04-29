Airline to boost repatriation flights to New York, Amsterdam, Frankurt, Tokyo, other citie

Etihad Airways announces to start scheduled flights on reduced network from May 1 to June 30. Image Credit: Gulf News/archive

Abu Dhabi: In a growing sign of the revival of civil aviation services, Etihad Airways on Wednesday announced that it was adding new special flights, as the airline prepares for an eventual return to its normal passenger scheduled flights.

The airline said it was adding special flights to Abu Dhabi to New York JFK and Dublin in the month of May. Moreover, the Abu Dhabi-based airline said it was increasing frequencies on recently-announced special flights from Abu Dhabi to the following destinations;

Amsterdam

Barcelona

Brussels

Frankfurt

Jakarta

Kuala Lumpur

London Heathrow

Manila

Melbourne

Seoul Incheon

Singapore

Tokyo Narita

Zurich

Travellers wishing to book these flights are advised to visit www.etihad.com to review their options, and to remain informed on the appropriate entry regulations at their end destination.

Flights are also available for booking through the mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE), or through a local or online travel agency.

UAE nationals wishing to return back to the UAE should contact their local UAE embassy or consulate.

Etihad said it continues to follow all UAE and international government and regulatory authority directives, and has implemented an extensive sanitisation and customer wellbeing programme.

The airline has also revised its meal service to ensure it upholds international COVID-19 health and hygiene requirements, while continuing to offer a high-quality inflight dining experience.

Schedule of special flights: