Dubai: Kittysnip, a Dubai-based animal welfare group, rescued 95 abandoned and vulnerable cats and kittens, besides trapping, neutering and returning (TNR) 485 feral cats last year. Carol Geldenhuys, founder of Kittysnip, said, “It’s no secret that there are more cats in Dubai than we know what to do with.
An average female cat will have between two and three litters a year, of four to six kittens per litter. Every month an average of 600kg of food is required to feed all the abandoned and neglected cats that we neuter.” Kittysnip’s adoption days are held every Friday from 11am to 5pm at The Dubai Garden Centre and The Pet Shop on Shaikh Zayed Road.