Solo: On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has attended the wedding of Kaesang Pangarep, the son of President Joko Widodo of Indonesia, at a ceremony held in Surakarta (Solo), Indonesia.
Sheikh Khaled conveyed congratulations and blessings from Sheikh Mohamed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to President Widodo on the marriage of his youngest son Pangarep. He wished him and his family health, happiness and prosperity.
Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Abdulla Salem Obaid Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia.
Mosque visit
Earlier, on Sunday, Sheikh Khaled visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Surakarta, accompanied by President Widodo, and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the Mayor of Surakarta.
During the visit, Sheikh Khaled toured the mosque, which was recently inaugurated by Sheikh Mohamed in honour of the UAE’s Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
The mosque shares design elements with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, with the addition of traditional Indonesian influences.
Constructed using local materials, the 8,441 square metres mosque can accommodate 10,000 worshippers and features 56 domes and four minarets, along with 32 columns in the main prayer area.
In addition to the mosque, the three-hectare plot in central Java also hosts an Islamic centre, which teaches the importance of religious moderation.
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was accompanied by Al Mazrouei, Al Dhaheri, and a number of senior officials.