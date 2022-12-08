Dubai: This Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), shoppers in Dubai stand to win Dh1million in cash, 1kg gold, an apartment in Downtown Dubai and many more luxury prizes, officials announced on Thursday.
Revealing the full calendar of 28th DSF at a press conference, officials said the mega festival will present 46 days of spectacular entertainment, unbeatable shopping deals, promotions, raffles, gastronomy and hotel offers, concerts and celebrations and so much more from December 15 until January 29, 2023.
A grand celebration of FIFA Qatar World Cup Finals, daily fireworks and drone shows, concerts and entertainment events across the city are other major highlights of the festival revealed.
Up to 90 per cent citywide discount for the three-day DSF final mega sale and special offers and discounts across thousands of retail outlets will also be part of the mega shopping festival.
DSF will also see Dubai decked up in special lighting installations and will enthrall visitors during the world’s coolest winter campaign in the emirate.
Officials of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) including Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE; Mohamed Feras Arayqat, director of Retail Registration, Kaltham Al Shamsi from the Events Planning team, and Abdullah Al Ameeri, director of Raffles spoke at the press conference.
