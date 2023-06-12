1. Job hunting in the UAE? Know these tips from an Emirati recruiter

From job seeker to recruiter: Eagerness to learn, 'fire in the belly' are pivotal

2. Video: Abu Dhabi court receives 10,000 marriage applications

40 filed per day on average since new civil law came into force

3. Eid Al Adha 2023: UAE announces holidays for public sector

The Eid Al Adha holiday in the federal government will be from 9 to 12 Dhu Al Hijjah

4. Mother's last word to rescued children after Colombia plane crash

Children were rescued after 40 days from the Amazon jungle after the plane crash

5. Kairan Quazi: Meet the new software engineer at Elon Musk's SpaceX

'Next stop: SpaceX!' Quazi said, who passed the most transparent and fun interview process

