During last couple of years, the Government of J&K has put in place a policy infrastructure which will go in long way to increase the quantum and the quality of our agricultural and horticultural products along with the handicrafts and handloom products. We have also improved our ease of doing business index and incentivised the farmers and craftsman for enhancing the production as well as improving the quality of the produce.

“Apart from establishing the certification centres and assigning GI tags to our products we are in the process of strengthening the existing logistic infrastructure to adhere with the export requirements.

“The visit of first ever business delegation to the UAE, led by the senior officers of my government is a first step towards achieving these goals. I am delighted by the response shown by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the management of supermarkets operating in the UAE, especially the LuLu Group and Al Maya Group. I am thankful to the Consulate General of India, Dubai for facilitating the visit of our first ever delegation.