After the social media buzz this past week, we can now confirm the road toll gate details

People regularly driving to Abu Dhabi city from other cities cause heavy traffic on highways and reckless driving by some motorists results in fatal accidents. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf news archives

Abu Dhabi: Motorists in Abu Dhabi will have to pay road tolls from October 15, senior officials at the Abu Dhabi Department of Transport (DoT) announced in the capital on Thursday.

Fees

Four toll gates have been installed, and motorists will have to pay Dh4 to drive through them during the peak hours between Saturday and Thursday. During non-peak hours, and on Fridays and public holidays, the toll will be reduced to Dh2 for every pass.

Dh 4 per trip during peak hours

Daily maximum fee is capped at Dh16 per vehicle.

Details of the upcoming road tolls, which are part of a system known as Abu Dhabi Road Users Charging System, were revealed at a long-awaited press conference in the capital.

Dh 2 per trip during non-peak hours, Fridays and holidays

Registration for Abu Dhabi vehicles

Abu Dhabi registered vehicles must register for the system by August 30.

Locations

The four gates are at Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge and Al Maqta'a Bridge.

Fines

- Non-registered vehicles passing through the toll gate will be fined after the grace period - first ten working days after passing through the gate. Fines will be Dh100 for the first day (after grace period), Dh200 for the second day, Dh400 for the third day and so on up to a maximum of Dh10,000.

- Vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi without sufficient acount balance will be fined Dh50 per day after the grace period.

- Tampering with vehicle license plates to avoid paying the toll will result in a fine of Dh10,000.

- Causing damage to any e-payment machines or the toll gates will result in a fine of Dh10,000.

Announced in 2018

In February 2018, the Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi began to prepare regulations to implement Law No.17 of 2017 on traffic tariffs as issued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Department of Transport had previously confirmed to the state news agency WAM that it will develop an advanced and integrated electronic system, through the Integrated Transport System, to monitor the movement of vehicles crossing areas installed with a road tariff.

According to Articles 2 and 3 of Law No.17, the Department of Transport is responsible for determining the areas where the road toll will be implemented, the amount to be paid and the operation times. The decision will then have to be approved by the General Secretariat of the Executive Council.