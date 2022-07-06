Dubai: An IT engineer living in Ajman who is originally from Kerala has won the Dh10 million grand prize from the weekly Mahzooz draw, two weeks after a Turkish expat bagged the same amount.

Anish, 39, has become the 24th Mahzooz millionaire and the third Indian expatriate to win the Dh10 million grand prize. Aside from the three Indians, previous Dh10 million winners were a French-Tunisian national and a Filipino. The biggest Mahzooz winner is still Junaid Rana from Pakistan who previously won the previous Dh50 million grand prize back in October last year.

Anish, who matched all five winning numbers (1,8,10,12,49), said he was completely shocked upon learning he won during the weekly draw held on July 2. He called a friend who confirmed that he was the grand prize winner.

Family to be brought to UAE

Upon receiving a symbolic cheque from Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings, the operator of Mahzooz, on Wednesday, Anish said: “Initially, I had the feeling that I had won a small amount, but when I logged into my account, I was shocked to see that I was the top prize winner. This is a blessing indeed. I will use the prize money to repay by debts, help family members who are in need and most importantly, bring my family here to the UAE to live with me.”

Anish added he will continue to work as an IT engineer and buy a car as his first purchase.

Other winners

Also on July 2, three other expatriates (Tarek from Canada, Aneesh from India and Raja from Pakistan) won Dh100,000 each in the raffle draw while 28 winners divided among themselves the Dh1 million second prize and took home Dh35,714 each.

How to join

The top prize of Dh10 million is again up for grabs in the next Mahzooz live draw that will be held on July 9 at 9pm (UAE time). Entrants can participate by registering on Mahzooz app and website, and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.