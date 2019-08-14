For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: The Dubai Police Positivity and Happiness Council launched its “Happiness Call” initiative during the Eid Al Adha holidays.

The programme enabled domestic workers at Dubai Police and inmates in custody of the Punitive and Correctional Establishments to make free video calls to their families.

Awatif Rashid Al Suwaidi, executive chairperson of the Positivity and Happiness Council at Dubai Police, said the humanitarian initiative was launched under the directives of Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

It was organised in collaboration with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, du, with the aim of connecting domestic workers and inmates with their families during Eid, to bring joy to them.

“The gesture was in line with Dubai Police’s keen interest in implementing the best practices to make community members happy and [for them to] enjoy Eid. It is part of a series of diverse initiatives carried out by Dubai Police in collaboration with their strategic partners to promote the values of tolerance and spread happiness among all members of the society.”