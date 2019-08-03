Mansoor, a four-year old Emirati paediatric patient, will be able to go home and live with his family for the first time as a result of the expert care he received at NMC ProVita International Medical Center in Abu Dhabi. Mansoor Ali Salem AlGashani was hospitalised at birth. A premature baby and one of quadruplets, he was born with a number of serious health issues, including chronic lung disease. Mansoor was treated at several Abu Dhabi-based facilities before he was transferred to NMC ProVita, where he underwent a tracheostomy and gastrostomy tube feeding and received around-the-clock medical and nursing care. Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: Mansoor, a four-year old Emirati boy who was receiving treatment for a chronic lung disease at NMC ProVita International Medical Centre, is finally going home.

A premature baby and one of quadruplets, Mansoor Ali Salem Al Gashani was hospitalised at birth after he was diagnosed with a number of serious health issues, including chronic lung disease. He was treated at several Abu Dhabi-based facilities before being transferred to NMC ProVita, where he underwent a tracheostomy and gastrostomy tube-feeding and received round-the-clock medical and nursing care.

After two years on a ventilator, Mansoor is now able to breathe without assistance. A clever child who speaks four languages, the Minions fan can now eat, drink and do everything that other four-year olds do. One of his doctors explained that Mansoor is more comfortable now, and said that he enjoys sitting outside his room and communicating with staff members and families.

Recently, the multi-disciplinary team at NMC ProVita that is responsible for Mansoor’s treatment decided that he was well enough to be discharged. His family was overjoyed to learn that their little boy would be able to live at home for the first time.