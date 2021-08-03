An Indian national living in India, Sanoop Sunil, is the latest Big Ticket millionaire. He won a mega prize of Dh15 million at the draw held in Abu Dhabi.
But as luck would have it, Sunil is unaware of his jackpot win as his mobile number has been unreachable by the Big Ticket organisers.
Sunil bought his winning ticket no. 183947 on July 13. Big Ticket organisers told Gulf News they will continue to try calling Sunil on his two mobile numbers that he has provided. Big Ticket has also sent him an email about the jackpot win.
Other winners
There were other lucky winners on August 3. Indian national Johnson Kunjukunju won Dh1 million. Palestinian Hanna Hamati took home Dh500,000. Bangladeshi Tanvir Mohtab Islam won Dh350,000. Indian Renald Daniel won Dh100,000. There were more lucky winners announced on Tuesday, August 3.