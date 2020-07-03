Abu Dhabi: Noufel Mayan Kalathil, an Indian national living in Dubai has become the new millionaire in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw held in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
The winning ticket No: 101341 was bought on June 25.
Noufel will be is sharing Dh15million prize money with 19 others, he said.
For the first time in the history of Big Ticket, there were 4 second prizes each with Dh100,000.
The winners are:
1. Sanjiva Thevaindra, India
2. Mubashar Azmatullah, Pakistan
3. Abdul Sathar Kadapuram Hassainar, India
4. Jhoan Navarro, Philippines