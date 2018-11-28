Shiba Fathima, grade 2 student of Gulf Asian School in Sharjah, died on Tuesday morning at a Dubai hospital in Al Nahda and was buried at the Al Quoz graveyard in the evening.
Nasreen Banu, the principal of the school, told Gulf News: “Fathima fell ill and did not come to school for two days. She was under treatment by a local doctor but was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning when her condition deteriorated.”
Hospital sources confirmed that Fathima’s parents brought her to the emergency room at 10am on Tuesday with acute symptoms and she was moved to the Intensive Care Unit within an hour. She died at 12.32pm. Her death certificate lists the cause of death as sepsis, Hepatitis and acute gastroenteritis.
She died less than three hours after admission.
In the meanwhile the school has issued a precautionary health advisory to all parents stating the student died of flu.
The circular states: “Shiba Fathima of Grade 2 from Gulf Asian school has passed away today morning due to flu which is very viral in UAE.”
The circular continues: “Kindly take care of your child. If she is feeling feverish, coughing, running nose or any other symptoms, immediately consult with a doctor and let them stay away from school.”
Principal Banu told Gulf News although the student had not died of flu, the school had issued this advisory as a precaution.