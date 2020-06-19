The Indian Consulate in Dubai Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has appealed to the community to report the death of any Indian national to the missions immediately to avoid delays in claiming the mortal remains of the deceased.

In a press statement issued on Friday, it said, “In the past few weeks, the consulate has observed that due to the COV ID-19 situation there have been delays on the part of employers, sponsors and families in claiming mortal remains from various mortuaries. The consulate has been advised by local authorities that the mortal remains must be claimed expeditiously and their burial/ cremation or repatriation completed. If mortal remains are not claimed and last rites completed within a short span of time, local laws permit authorities to perform the burial locally.”

It said in death cases, the information first comes to employers, sponsors or family and friends of the deceased. In many cases, the consulate has seen undue delay on the part of employers and sponsors in completing the local formalities or even giving the information about the death to the consulate. “Particularly in the COVID-19 situation, this creates additional burden on mortuaries and government facilities,” it said.

The consulate appealed to all employers and sponsors to report the death of any Indian national under their sponsorship immediately on its emergency helpline number +971-507347676 and take urgent steps to complete death-related formalities for performing last rites locally or in India as per family’s authorisation. Information related to death can also be sent on its email deathregistration.dubai@mea.gov.in