Dubai: A UAE-based accountant woke up millions of dirhams richer on Tuesday after he hit the jackpot in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw.
Muhamed Aslam Arayilakath, an expatriate from India who is based in Sharjah bagged $1 million (Dh3.6 million) in the latest draw that was held in Dubai International Airport.
The 31-year-old Indian national had bought a ticket bearing numbers 0369 recently while he was at The Irish Village shop. He said he could not believe his luck when draw organisers called him up to inform him about his fortune.
Arayilakath has been a resident of Sharjah for 12 years. He’s also been buying Dubai Duty Free tickets for seven years now.
“I’m literally shaking right now,” Arayikalath said, understandably speechless. Just before he hung up, he said: "Thank you Dubai Duty Free.”
Arayilakath is the 139th Indian national to have won $1 million since the raffle draw started in 1999. However, he still needs to fly back to Kerala tomorrow to pick up the actual ticket he had bought. He had inadvertently forgotten to bring the proof back to Dubai after his last visit home.
The draw was conducted by Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Ramesh Cidambi, chief operating officer and Sinead El Sibai, senior vice president for marketing.