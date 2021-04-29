Dubai: The carriage of passengers from India to the UAE has been further suspended until May 14, 2021, “trade partners” of a UAE-based airline in India were informed on Thursday.
“Passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days are not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE,” the April 29-dated advisory seen by Gulf News added.
When Gulf News tried to book tickets of the airline from India, flights were not scheduled till May 15. Earlier this week, bookings were open from May 5.
However, no announcement has been posted on the airline’s website at the time of publishing this report.
Travel agents in UAE said the airline had sent out the update only to their counterparts in India and they were yet to receive any update.
Due to the explosive surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the UAE announced the suspension of inbound passenger flights from India for 10 days starting from 11:59pm on April 24.
The entry restriction was exempted for transit flights and certain categories of passengers including UAE nationals, diplomatic passport holders and golden residency visa holders. The temporary entry restriction for Indians including, transiting passengers who had been to India within the past 14 days, was subject to review.