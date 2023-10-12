Dubai: Pakistan government has appointed Hussain Muhammad as the new Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai and Northern Emirates.
Hussain, who has replaced Hassan Afzal Khan, assumed charge of his office on Monday this week.
According to Pakistan Foreign Office, Muhammad is a career diplomat and joined Foreign Service of Pakistan in 2006. He has served at various important positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad since then. His last assignment was Deputy Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Muhammed is not new to Dubai as he has earlier served as Vie Consul at the Pakistan Consulate here from 2011-2015. He has also held diplomatic assignments at Pakistani missions in Kabul and Geneva.
The consul general’s position in Dubai remained vacant for more than three months after the then consul general Hassan Afzal Khan was called back on a short notice in June this year. Head of Chancery at the consulate Rahimullah Khan Wazir served as acting consul general during the last three months.
Pakistan Consulate in Dubai is considered the busiest Pakistani missions in the world as more than 1.6 million Pakistani expats live in the UAE, mostly in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. More than 1,000 Pakistanis visit the consulate on any working day to get various services mainly to apply for passports and ID cards.