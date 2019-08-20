Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: Excess of everything, it's been said, is bad. That includes sugar, now considered an addiction and among the major body-wasting substances that beset man.

Yet today, we eat more sugar than is good for us.

Figures from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) revealed that, in 2017, 17.3% of the UAE population between the ages of 20 and 79 have type 2 diabetes. There are over 1 million people living with diabetes in the UAE, placing the country 15th worldwide for age-adjusted comparative prevalence.

The problem is sugar addiction is seen as harming only the individual and is non-threatening. But recently numbers, however, show a dreadful picture.

A comprehensive population study in the UAE shows that nearly 70 per cent Emirati male adults under 30 are already “obese”, with a high prevalence of diabetes. Moreover, 41 per cent of subjects had “impaired fasting blood glucose” — an indicator for prediabetes.

On Tuesday, the UAE Cabinet expanded the list of taxable products, including a 50% levy on any product with added sugar or other sweeteners,

How sugar kills you

Among the abuses one can do against one’s body, over consumption of sugar is the lowest-hanging fruit.

Assorted confectionery Image Credit: Pixabay

And we laugh at ourselves when we find it nearly impossible to resist devouring a delightful cheesecake or doughnut.

But health authorities are already waking up to the reality. The WHO used to recommend getting no more than 10% of your daily calories from sugar, but is now considering lowering that to 5%.

For an average, healthy adult, that would mean 25 grams, or about six teaspoons of sugar per day. (A single can of soda has 39 grams of sugar.)

One teaspoon in your coffee or a half cup of ice cream won't kill you — all things in moderation — but the average sugar intake in the UAE is one of the world’s highest.

One estimate, by UK insurance provider Protectivity in May 2018 using 2017/18 human consumption data from the US Department of Agriculture's data, show that a UAE resident consumes an average of 103 litres of soft drinks a year. An average adult here consumes 3,000 calories per day.

Moreover, the UAE already is amongst the top consumers of sugar with an average person downing 213kg per year — equivalent to 53,591 teaspoons annually or 146 teaspoons per person daily, according to the same data set.

Sugar addiction

Fact: Sugar, like illicit drugs, is an addiction. Emotional or psychological dependence on sugary foods and drinks, is known as a sugar addiction.

The problem is it’s widely available — from cupcakes to soda and iced coffee drinks. Sugar’s presence in many foods makes it almost impossible to avoid.

Soda being poured into a glass. Image Credit: Pixabay

Sugar has that rare ability to pump up your energy. But combined with “emotional eating”, it’s a perfect ingredient for a slow self-sabotage.

It’s a vicious cycle: The appetising taste of sugary foodstuff leads lead to low self-esteem and feelings of helplessness, which in turn leads to more sugar craving — and a more severe addiction.

It is becoming a real cause of concern for health authorities everywhere.

On a cellular level, an excessive amount of sugar can age the body really fast — and strain every organ.

How sugar addiction develops

Sugar consumption can create a short-term high and spark of energy in the body. Some studies have suggested sugar is as addictive as cocaine.

Sugar triggers a release of dopamine, a chemical messenger involved in reward, motivation, memory, attention and even regulating body movements. Dopamine pumps up adrenaline.

'I'm not overweight'

A sugar overlad greatly increases risk of dying with heart disease — even if you aren't overweight. So says a major study published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

As experts already stated, sugar is addictive. And the long-term health effects of sugar over-indulgence are deadly. Among these are: Here’s how too much sugar could put your health at risk, leading to organ failures.

(1) Diabetes

Every doctor would tell you there’s a direct link between increased sugar consumption and diabetes. It cripples the health of the population, costs billions to deal with and impairs a country’s productivity.

(2) Obesity

Sugar alone may not be responsible for the global obesity epidemic, but it’s a major contributing factor. Overuse of energy-dense fast foods and sugar, accompanied by a lack of exercise, often leads to obesity.

(3) Hypertension, cardiovascular disease (CVD) and cancer

High levels of obesity, often directly linked to excessive sugar consumption, can result in an increase in hypertension and CVD, as well as several types of cancer.

(4) Mental ill-health

Sugary foods, which are absorbed quickly into the bloodstream, give us a quick high. This energy surge soon wears off, and leaves us feeling tired and low. Studies show that excessive sugar consumption can have a negative impact on mental wellbeing and this can directly affect productivity. In 2017, the journal Scientific Reports published research that analysed sugar intake and occurrence of common mental disorders in over 5,000 men and over 2,000 women for a period of 22 years. It found that men with high sugar intakes have a significantly increased likelihood of common mental disorders (such as anxiety and depression) after five years compared to those with low intake. Of course, more research is needed on this subject but it’s certainly food for thought.

Confession time

Chocolate Image Credit: Pixabay

I’m addicted to chocolates. Problem is, I’m already diabetic, for which I take daily medications. Still, I would raid the fridge where I keep packs of sugar-free “tableya” (home-made chocolates from the Philippines).

I justify my cravings by taking only dark, tableya chocolates. It allows me to justify being stuck in a sugar-fueled pothole.

Not far from this bitter chocolate packs, however, are the regular chocolates. I combine them, thinking it would reduce my sugar intake. It’s one of those lies addicts tell themselves.

Don’t blame me. Addicts at good at justifying their condition.

I’m not insulin dependent yet — both my parents are diabetics (mum on insulin and dad died of diabetes complications, after years taking insulin shots).

My blood sugar, which shoots up and down, is not funny. My doctor, whom I must now see every three months for HbA1c test (three-month blood sugar test) isn’t happy.

Recently, she bumped up my dose of metformin (which decreases glucose production and curbs intestinal absorption of glucose) from the initial dose of 500 mg daily to 1,000 mg daily.

In my mind, chocolate is not much of a problem. When taken in moderation, this is true. It’s the sweet thing in chocolates that’s deadly.

Some scientists argue that “sugar is the new smoking”. There’s no hard evidence on this, I thought to myself. Except that a close friend, who is an insulin-dependent diabetic, just had a stroke earlier this month. He underwent stent angioplasty. His doctors explained the stroke came as a result of “diabetes complications”.

So, in other words, it’s not diabetes per se that kills. It’s the diabetes complications that do.

Back to dark chocolates: less sugar means, there’s still sugar. And being an Asian, it poses another problem: I’m a monster rice eater.

Some experts argue humans need zero carbs to survive. Other experts disagree: carbs are “go” foods — you need them to help in the body’s tissue repair.

Fact: A colleague of mine and his wife survived only on a diet of fruits and vegetables for at least 10 years. They claim they make less frequent visits to the doctor. I brushed it aside. “They’re fruits and vegetable junkies,” I thought.

We already know that carbs trigger a sugar surge in the bloodstream: A cup of rice contains 45 g of carbs. It’s cultural: As Asians, we feel miserable when there’s no rice on the table. So it’s a double whammy: too much rice and chocolates deliver slow-release doses of substances that would eventually kill my vital organs.

The tragedy is: I already know this. Diabetes and cardiovascular disease now cause four out of every 10 deaths among Filipinos, says the the World Health Organisation. Yet I still eat rice like there’s no tomorrow. I’m trying to control it, OK? But maybe I need help, too.

Sugar addiction is something authorities everywhere are now seriously addressing with policy tweaks.

Over 50 national governments, including the UAE, now impose sugar tax, forcing consumers to curb sugar consumption and food companies to steadily launch low-, reduced- and no-added-sugar products.